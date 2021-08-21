AJ Allmendinger wins Michigan Xfinity race in triple-OT

BROOKLYN, Mich. — AJ Allmendinger took the lead with four laps left in regulation and held on through three overtimes Saturday to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Michigan International Speedway.

Six days after winning the Cup Series' Brickyard 200 at Indianapolis, Allmendinger beat Brandon Jones to the finish line by 0.163 seconds in, at 139 laps, the longest Xfinity contest ever on the two-mile track.

Allmendinger has won three Xfinity victories this season and eight overall.

He put the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet in front by going to the high side of leader Josh Berry and side-drafting his way past, with Jones following him into second.

Allmendinger just had to survive three more restarts, getting help from Jones who was running right behind Allmendinger on the outside line all three times.

Noah Gragson finished third, and Berry was fourth.