Age gap is inappropriate

Dear Annie: My husband is 59 years old and thinks it is OK to ogle young girls less than 18 years of age -- more like 15 to 16. He does this with me present and says it is natural behavior and that all men do it.

I say it is disrespectful to me and resembles pedophile behavior. I am 64 years old, and he had an affair with a 29-year-old female about a year ago. What is your opinion? -- Feeling the Sting of Growing Old

Dear Feeling Old: I'm not sure why your husband's actions are making you feel old instead of disgusted. You should dump him. His pedophile behavior -- and, yes, that is what it is -- has nothing to do with your age and everything to do with his Lolita complex. He needs to seek treatment immediately. A 59-year-old man staring at 15-year-old girls and having an affair with a girl in her 20s? You can do better.

Dear Annie: I was married for 10 years to the father of my 40-year-old daughter. We divorced when she was 7; he left me to continue a relationship I didn't know he was having. That lasted six months. He has since been married twice more and had many other relationships between and during those marriages. The thing is, I had no idea he was not monogamous until he left.