Against no-trump, length or strength?

First, look at the West hand in the diagram. What would you lead after the simple auction of two no-trump - three no-trump?

In general, your opening salvo depends primarily upon the contract. If it is in no-trump, you often lead fourth-highest from your longest and strongest. However, there are several exceptions. First, if the longest suit contains no honor, lead a high card, not fourth-highest. If an opponent bid your longest suit, think three times before leading it (unless your holding is very strong). If partner bid, normally you should attack in that suit.

In today's deal, there are two options: the spade jack and heart seven. Although your spade suit is stronger, length (usually) rules against a no-trump contract. So, lead the heart seven.

Now let's look at matters from declarer's point of view. He starts with six top tricks: three spades and three hearts. He will probably attack diamonds, hoping East has ace-doubleton or -third, so that three more tricks can be established there to give him nine in all.

Here, South isn't so lucky, and if West keeps plugging away at hearts, he will collect two hearts, one diamond and two clubs to defeat the contract before declarer can reach home.

On a spade lead, however, only one defensive long card is established, and declarer wins the race, collecting three spades, three hearts, one diamond and two clubs.

