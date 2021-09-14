Again bidding with few points

In yesterday's deal, North gave a delayed heart raise with 4=3=3=3 distribution and the trump queen-jack only. It worked out surprisingly well when partner played skillfully to make two hearts doubled.

North was in the same seat in this deal. After East opened one diamond, South made a two-heart weak jump overcall, and West made a natural, game-forcing three-club response. Now North, despite the unfavorable vulnerability, leapt straight to four hearts. East, with only 10 high-card points, felt obliged to pass. West, with two eyes on the vulnerability, doubled. Maybe, though, with 23 high-card points opposite a partner who had opened the bidding, he might have insisted on a slam, perhaps by continuing with four no-trump, or even by bidding a straightforward six no-trump. Note that there were 12 easy tricks in no-trump: four spades, one heart, two diamonds and five clubs.

West led the club ace against four hearts doubled. Then, by checking the high-card points, he was tempted to shift to his low heart, but just in case the heart queen and jack were reversed, he switched to a low spade! East won with his king and returned the heart queen.