After the lead, check the points

If partner suggests an opening lead to you, it will usually be right to trust him.

In this deal, if East does not double North's two-club Stayman response, West will probably lead the diamond 10 against four spades. Then declarer will probably take his three diamond winners to pitch a club from the board, play a heart to the ace and run the spade queen. When the finesse works, South will take 11 tricks: four spades, four hearts and three diamonds.

What happens, though, when West leads the club eight in answer to his partner's double?

East takes three tricks in the suit, West discarding a discouraging diamond deuce. Now East should check the high-card points. Dummy has 11, he has 13 and declarer promised 15-17. That leaves at most one for West, but East has seen all four jacks. Since West has no points, a red-suit switch is pointless.

Whenever you have taken all possible side-suit tricks, concede a ruff-and-sluff. East must lead a fourth club. If partner has either the spade eight or nine, his ruff will effect an uppercut. Dummy overruffs, but East will now collect a trump trick by covering either remaining honor when it is led from the board. Note also that it doesn't help South to ruff the fourth club with his spade nine. East will still score a trump trick.

If I may paraphrase the Bard: I count myself in nothing else so happy as in a soul remembering the high-card points.

