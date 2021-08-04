After the kids have flown the coop

You and your wife can use this stage to behave like newlyweds again. Go out on more dates. Relearn what it's like to have free time. Most importantly, talk about the transition you're both going through, as you are in a perfect position to understand and support each other. The nest isn't totally empty as long as you've got each other. (Netflix doesn't hurt.)

Dear Annie: I am a 14-year-old girl. I have known "Mia" since the third grade, when we instantly became the best of friends. Unfortunately, things have not been great with us lately because Mia spends so much time on social media. She has been constantly "chatting" with different people, who are complete strangers, over the internet. She has even met up with some of these people in person. I am worried that she may be putting herself in danger. What is so sad is that she has a messed-up family, and nobody is supervising her.

I am nervous that she will send naked pictures of herself or get lured into prostitution or something else terrible because she does not have good judgment and is not making smart choices. What should I do? Please help. -- Concerned Friend

Dear Concerned: Your worries are 100 percent justified. It's not just that Mia may put herself in further danger; she already is putting herself in danger by talking to strangers online and even meeting up with them in person unsupervised. You need to enlist the help of your mom and dad. They can talk to Mia's parents or other adults in her life who will look out for her best interests, such as a guidance counselor.

