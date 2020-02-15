After four suits and four rounds

This week, we have been looking at fourth-suit game-forcing. This occurs on the second round of the auction after the opener has bid two different suits and the responder has bid a third suit. When the responder rebids in the fourth suit, it is artificial. He is probably uncertain of which game will be best but might be thinking about a slam.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

In reply, if the opener has a stopper or two in the fourth suit, he usually bids no-trump. Often, the responder will want to reach three no-trump but does not have a stopper in the fourth suit. (Responder, with the fourth suit well held, can bid no-trump himself.) Without a fourth-suit stopper, or with no interest in no-trump, opener does something else. Perhaps, as here, he gives preference for the opener's first-bid suit, which leads to the final contract of five diamonds. If North had rebid three notrump, South would have passed, and the contract would surely have died. Luckily, North investigated further.

What did South do after West led the heart king?

South had to lose one spade and one diamond, but just in case the trump split was bad, declarer had to be careful. He won with dummy's ace, then ran the diamond 10. When West ducked, declarer continued with the diamond nine. West ducked again, but South played off the club king and club jack before leading a third trump. West won with the ace and tried to cash the heart queen, but declarer ruffed, drew the last trump, ran the clubs and conceded a spade.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0