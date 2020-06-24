After dating, BF realizes he's gay

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been going out with this sweet guy from my high school for a year now. During coronoavirus, everything got weird because we haven't been able to see each other. During one of our many "talks" on Snapchat, he told me that he doesn't want to date anymore because he's gay. What? Never in all the time that we have been together has he done anything to make me think he is gay.

I'm shocked. It's not that I have an issue with gay people, but how could I not have known? We used to spend so much time together. He was so respectful. We were close, but he never tried to make me have sex with him. I thought that was him being a gentleman. Now my whole sense of how to know if somebody really likes me like that is wrecked. I thought I was in love with him only to find out none of it was true. I am so mad, but I don't know what to say or do. -- Duped

DEAR DUPED: I'm sorry that your boyfriend did not turn out to be the guy for you. It sounds like you two are friends and possibly even close. It also sounds like he has been grappling with questions about his identity. Perhaps this time of quarantine helped him come to terms with who he is in a more profound and direct way. Unfortunately, it has impacted you, and you are hurt. That's understandable.