Afghans fear a return to brutal rule despite Taliban vows

Shops, government offices and schools remain closed in cities seized by the Taliban in recent days, with residents staying indoors or fleeing to Kabul because of security fears. Many appeared to be lying low until they see what kind of order the militants impose.

A 25-year-old university graduate who works for a local NGO in the western city of Herat, which fell to the Taliban last week, said she hasn't left home in weeks because of the fighting. From speaking with other residents, she said there were few if any women out on the streets, with even female doctors staying home until the situation is clearer.

"I can't face Taliban fighters," she said by phone from Herat, asking that her name not be used for fear of retribution. "I don't have a good feeling about them. No one can change the Taliban's stance against women and girls, they still want women to stay at home."

She had planned to begin a master's program this year at Herat University, where women make up more than half of the student body.

"I don't think I would be ready to wear a burqa," she said, referring to the all-encompassing blue robe women were forced to wear under Taliban rule. "I can't accept it. I will fight for my rights, whatever happens."