Adult child wants to encourage mother, elders

DEAR HARRIETTE: Dating during COVID-19 sucks. I had just started talking to a guy at school when everything got shut down. We all went home for what turned out to be months. He and I kept "talking" via social media, but it didn't amount to much. Now we are back at college, but it's awkward. I saw him the other day, but students are all keeping our distance. Plus, nothing ever really started with this guy. I thought we might like each other, but we didn't get the chance. Should I ask him if he would like to get together? I liked him enough before to want to get to know him better. He seems nice. I really don't know what to do. -- Next Steps