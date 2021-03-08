Adult child has forgiven dad

DEAR HARRIETTE: My dad and I haven't always had the best relationship, but now that I am older, I am starting to realize the importance of having a father figure in my life. We've been reconnecting lately and starting to mend our relationship, but we've been doing it privately because I am afraid that our reconnecting would hurt my mother. She was never able to forgive him for a lot of things -- including being an absentee father. I think she should forgive him. What should I do? -- Dad Issues

DEAR DAD ISSUES: Your budding relationship with your father is wonderful. And you should definitely continue to nurture that bond and get to know him. You should also be able to do so publicly. But what you cannot do is put a burden on your mother by trying to get her to have a relationship with him. What happened between the two of them is very different from what happened between you and him. Marriages can be complicated. Whatever occurred that hurt your mother so deeply is up to her to face.

What you can do is let her know how grateful you are that you are able to develop a new bond with your father. Let her know that you do not want this to hurt her feelings. You should also be thoughtful about it.