Adult child dislikes way dad treats mom

DEAR HARRIETTE: There are a lot of things that I do not like about my dad. He can be very condescending and a bit of a chauvinist. I do not like the way that he speaks to my mother. She is kind and gentle, and my dad talks to her as if she's some type of indentured servant. I'm married now, and I find myself sometimes speaking to my wife in a similar manner. I don't mean to -- and she checks me on it every single time. I'm glad that she does. How do I avoid becoming my father? I realize that it's probably something I'll have to actively work against in my marriage. -- Dad Habits

DEAR DAD HABITS: It's time for you to get therapy. People commonly take on the behavioral characteristics of their parents as that is what they witnessed growing up. To break such ingrained patterns of behavior, you should get professional help. Talk to a therapist about your life, your observations of your father, your own behavior with your wife and your desires for yourself. Be as transparent as possible. The more you share, the easier it will be to come up with a plan of action that will help you to self-regulate your behavior. Enlist your wife's support in this. If she knows that you see your flaws and are prepared to tackle them, she may be able to support your journey.