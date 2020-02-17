Adoring audiobooks

Dear Annie: I am in my mid-20s and spend at least two hours a day in the car driving to and from work. I live in Northern Virginia and work in Washington, D.C., and rush-hour traffic here is a nightmare.

I was getting so stressed. The situation got so bad that I told my boyfriend that I had to either quit my job or move into an apartment in the city. I just couldn't take sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic for so many hours every day, week after week.

He suggested that I try audiobooks and helped me set up an app to listen to books through my cellphone. This has totally changed my perspective, and I wanted to share my story in case it helps other readers of your column.

Mainly, I listen to self-improvement audiobooks, and there are so many interesting ones. I also like biographies of interesting people. I feel like I am transported to another time and place and consciously remind myself to ignore the traffic jams and just sit back and relax and enjoy the story.

I arrive at work with a positive attitude -- especially if I have listened to a motivational book -- and I arrive at home feeling more relaxed and engaged.

