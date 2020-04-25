Additional information about the Bamberg 1 finalists

Bamberg School District 1 has expanded on the information it provided about the finalists for the position of interim superintendent in Bamberg School District 1:
- Kedra A. Hill-Rivers currently lives in Bamberg County. She is a graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School, Class of 1993. She is also a graduate of The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina with a Masters in Elementary Administration (2004) as well as a master’s plus 30 hours in Educational Leadership: Superintendency (2006). Mrs. Rivers currently serves as the Director of Certified Employment Services in Richland County School District One. Prior to her employment in Richland County School District One, she served as the Director of Personnel, Assistant to the Superintendent, and Director of Adult Education in Allendale County School District. She began her teaching and administrative career in Dorchester School District Four. Her motto is “Meeting the needs of every child one moment at a time.”
- Dr. Jeffrey Moss is a thirty-five-year veteran of public education who has successfully led school districts in North and South Carolina. He began his career as a teacher and was exposed to all aspects of the educational process throughout his advancement to the role of superintendent, which he has served in for over nineteen years. Dr. Moss has experience in working with a merged school district and has been recognized for his strategic and successful planning in the area of enhancing student achievement. Dr. Moss is excited about the possibility of working with the board, staff, students, and community in Bamberg School District One.
- Dottie H. Brown is currently and has been employed with Bamberg School District One for twenty-two (22) years. During this time, she has had the opportunity to serve in various roles including teacher, coordinator, and administrator. As a teacher, Mrs. Brown taught various subjects including English-Language Arts, Reading, Mathematics, and Science across elementary, middle, and high school grade levels, and being a dual certified teacher, taught both general and special education. In her current administrative role, she is responsible for the oversight and management of the district’s special education department as well as Section 504, ensuring students with diverse needs receive appropriate, empirically sound, educational services and supports and ensuring district and school level staff receive information, resources, and training necessary to provide optimal learning environments and experiences to all students.
Mrs. Brown earned a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Elementary Education from the University of South Carolina-Aiken and a Master of Education (M.Ed.) degree in Special Education from SC State University. She achieved National Board Certification (NBCT) as an Exceptional Needs Specialist Ages 3-21 in 2004 and again in 2014. She also holds two Educational Specialist (Ed.S) degrees, one in Counselor Education (K-12) and a second in Educational Administration (Principal K-12 & Superintendency) from the University of South Carolina. Currently, she is a Doctorate of Philosophy (Ph.D.) candidate at the University of South Carolina completing her dissertation and research on school leadership and post-school outcomes for diverse student populations. Mrs. Brown is also a member of various professional organizations including Council of Administrators in Special Education (CASE), Council for Exceptional Children (CEC), and the South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA). Mrs. Brown has dedicated her entire adult life to learning, teaching, and leading in hopes of improving the educational and life experiences of all children, and in hopes of inspiring others to teach and lead.
Mrs. Brown and her husband, Todd, reside in Bamberg. They have one son who resides with his family in North Carolina. She enjoys spending spare time with family and friends, especially her granddaughters, Londyn and McKenna.
