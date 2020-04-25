Additional information about the Bamberg 1 finalists

Mrs. Brown earned a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Elementary Education from the University of South Carolina-Aiken and a Master of Education (M.Ed.) degree in Special Education from SC State University. She achieved National Board Certification (NBCT) as an Exceptional Needs Specialist Ages 3-21 in 2004 and again in 2014. She also holds two Educational Specialist (Ed.S) degrees, one in Counselor Education (K-12) and a second in Educational Administration (Principal K-12 & Superintendency) from the University of South Carolina. Currently, she is a Doctorate of Philosophy (Ph.D.) candidate at the University of South Carolina completing her dissertation and research on school leadership and post-school outcomes for diverse student populations. Mrs. Brown is also a member of various professional organizations including Council of Administrators in Special Education (CASE), Council for Exceptional Children (CEC), and the South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA). Mrs. Brown has dedicated her entire adult life to learning, teaching, and leading in hopes of improving the educational and life experiences of all children, and in hopes of inspiring others to teach and lead.