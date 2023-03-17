Schenk leads Valspar

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Adam Schenk is leading the Valspar Championship and no one can accuse him of being rusty.

Schenk is playing for the 10th consecutive week, a stretch that began in Honolulu with the Sony Open. His wife is expecting their first child in little more than a month, and the Indiana native is trying to get in as many tournaments as he can. He leaned on his putter Friday for a 69. That gives him a one-shot lead over Kramer Hickok.

Jordan Spieth had a 70 and was two shots behind. The weekend includes college players Nick Gabrelcik and Ludwig Aberg.

Leishman leads inTucson

MARANA, Ariz. (AP) — Marc Leishman is the leader after the first of three rounds at LIV Golf Tucson. Leishman made a series of lengthy birdie putts for a 65 at The Gallery.

The course in the high desert north of Tucson is where the Match Play Championship was held in 2007 and 2008. Joaquin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen and David Puig were a shot behind.

Niemann and Puig played for Torque, and their team was ahead by one shot after the opening round. It was a struggle for Dustin Johnson, who had two double bogeys on his card before salvaging a 72.