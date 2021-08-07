Adams' first career HR in 9th lifts Nats past Braves, 3-2

Gray, making his second start following his trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 30, set a career high with 10 strikeouts. He allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits in five innings.

Soler pulled a fastball from Gray into the left-field stands for his 16th homer in the first. Atlanta added an unearned run off Gray in the third when Stephen Vogt struck out but reached on a wild pitch and scored on Ozzie Albies' single and center fielder Andrew Stevenson's fielding error.

Andres Machado (1-0) had two strikeouts in a scoreless eighth. Kyle Finnegan pitched the ninth for his third save.

Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman left the game with an upper respiratory infection after playing only one inning.

Up next

Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (6-10. 5.74) has lost his last three decisions and has allowed four or more runs in each of his last four starts. He gave up four runs in 5 1/3 innings in a 5-1 loss at Atlanta on June 3, his only start against the Braves this season.

Braves: LHP Max Fried (8-7, 4.05) has an ugly 8.82 ERA and 1-1 record in three starts against Washington this season.

