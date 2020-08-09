Acuna hits 3 home runs in Atlanta's doubleheader sweep

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

PHILADELPHIA — Spencer Howard dreamed of tossing a shutout in front of friends and family in his big league debut. He settled for a few hundred cardboard cutouts in the stands and an early exit on the mound.

"The cardboard cutouts actually made a difference, surprisingly," Howard said, of calming his butterflies.

Hey, at least they couldn't boo.

Ronald Acuna Jr. homered twice and Freddie Freeman also went deep to spoil Howard's anticipated start and lead the Atlanta Braves to a doubleheader sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies with an 8-0 win on Sunday.

Acuna also homered in Atlanta's 5-2 victory in the first game. He had four hits in the second game and added his fourth career multihomer game.

"I don't think Ronald needed anybody else on his team today," Freeman said. "He kind of took care of everything. Pretty amazing to watch. He is a talent that doesn't come around very often in this game. It seems like he does more special things every single year. "

The Phillies had waited since the restart to send Howard (0-1) to the mound and show why MLB.com had him ranked as the 36th top prospect in the minor leagues.