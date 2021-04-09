Acuña's 4 hits, including HR, lead Braves past Phillies 8-1

Following the homer by Acuña, Wheeler gave up Ozzie Albies' double to right field and, two outs later, Travis d'Arnaud's run-scoring single to left field.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi then made came out to the mound. Though pitching coach Caleb Cotham was out for a chat with Wheeler minutes earlier, Girardi didn't appear to realize it marked the second mound visit of the inning and Wheeler had to be removed. Girardi turned to head back to the dugout before being called back to the mound by the umpires to make the mandatory pitching change.

Wheeler, who threw 94 pitches, allowed three runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Andrew McCutchen's run-scoring single in the third gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead.

The Braves won their home opener before a crowd of 14,302. The Braves are allowing about one-third of the seats at Truist Park to be used in their first homestand. They plan to expand that to 50% in their next homestand.

The Braves wore their 1974 uniforms to honor Hall of Famers Phil Niekro and Hank Aaron. The numbers 35 and 44 are stitched on the back of the Braves' caps this season to honor Niekro and Aaron, respectively, who died in the last year. Aaron's 44 was painted on the outfield grass.