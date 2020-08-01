Acuña breaks out with first HR, 2 RBI as Braves top Mets 7-1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña Jr. shook off a slow start by driving in two runs with two hits, including his first homer, and the Atlanta Braves beat Michael Wacha and the New York Mets 7-1 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win.

The Mets have lost four straight, including the first two games of the four-game series between the NL East rivals.

Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run homer, his third, off Wacha (1-1) in the first inning.

Acuña led off the game with his 18th strikeout, the most in the majors, before emerging from his funk. He doubled in a run in the second for his first RBI as the Braves stretched the lead to 5-0.

Acuña lined his first homer into the left-field seats in the sixth off right-hander Franklyn Kilome, who gave up two runs in his major league debut.

Making his first start since April 20, 2019, Braves right-hander Touki Toussaint allowed no runs on three hits and three walks in four innings.

Toussaint moved into the rotation spot left vacant when Mike Foltynewicz was designated for assignment on Tuesday and sent outright to the team's alternate training site on Thursday.