ACLU seeks halt to South Carolina ban on school mask decrees

The ACLU lawsuit, filed earlier this month against top state officials including Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, alleges that the mask mandate ban disproportionately affects students with underlying health conditions or disabilities, who are at risk of becoming seriously ill if they contract COVID-19.

The plaintiffs allege that the ban violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act, under which public schools cannot exclude students with disabilities or segregate them unnecessarily from their peers. Schools are also required to provide reasonable modifications to allow students with disabilities to participate fully.

Current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance recommends that everyone in a school building, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks indoors — guidance that South Carolina Education Department officials have noted publicly that they couldn't follow, given the budget proviso.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control has said that it "strongly recommends mask use for all people when indoors in school settings." As of public health data updated Wednesday, 1,905 COVID-19 cases had been reported in students and employees at public and charter schools across the state.