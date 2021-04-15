Abuse and another man

We continued seeing each other and sleeping together for a few months. But last month, after a night out with him, I confessed everything to my husband. He was upset, of course, but in due time he came around and said he wanted to work things out. Well, that was three months ago, and my husband and I still haven't been intimate. I see no signs of things changing between us. In fact, they've gotten more distant, and I've noticed he now uses a lock code on his phone and computer.

My lover, meanwhile, is waiting in the wings for me to make my decision. -- Between a Rock and Hard Place

Dear Between: More than anything, I'm concerned about your husband's physical aggression. No matter your differences, it is unacceptable for him to hurt you or even knowingly endanger you as he does when he hurls things around the house in a rage. But rather than further engage him right now, I encourage you to reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for guidance in planning your next steps.

Dear Annie: April is National Alcohol Awareness Month. While I've seen some friends and family really helped by AA, for others, a different approach is needed. I hope you will print these recommendations in your column.

One is SMART Recovery, which offers a network of resources and is not just focused on alcohol abuse but addiction in general. LifeRing Secular Recovery, like AA, is an abstinence-based anonymous organization that provides safe meeting spaces. Then there are also programs for people who have a nonsevere drinking problem but would like to cut back on their drinking or take a break: Moderation Management, CheckUp and Choices (checkupandchoices.com), and One Year No Beer. Wherever people are, there are tools available.

