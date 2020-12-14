A world champion has fireside chats

Mike Lawrence, who is a three-time Bermuda Bowl world team champion, has written several books. The title of his latest, "Insights on Bridge: Bidding, Play and Defense, Book 2" is self-explanatory. Lawrence discusses one hand (a bidding problem) or two hands (declarer-play or defense). He says that these books "won't make you an expert. But (they) will start you on the path to being a good player and good partner."

In this deal from the book, cover the East and South hands. Against three no-trump, West leads his fourth-highest spade four: 10, three, eight. Declarer then plays a heart to his queen. How should West defend?

A good rule for authors is to keep the auction simple if it is a card-play deal -- unless the bidding supplies a key piece of information for declarer or a defender.

West should start by checking the high-card points. He has 10, dummy holds 12, and declarer indicated 15-17. That leaves 1-3 for East. He probably has one club honor: the jack, queen or king.