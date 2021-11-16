A winning play in a losing cause

Even though his team lost in the USA1 final to select the two United States teams for next year's Bermuda Bowl, arguably the best piece of declarer play was by John Hurd on board 93 of 120. It was drawn to my attention by Steve Conrad of Manhasset, Long Island.

In the other room, Nick Nickell (South) was in only three spades after a highly competitive auction. Declarer played carefully to win nine tricks.

At this table, Geoff Hampson (West) opened two clubs, showing 11-15 points with six or more clubs. The rest of the auction was self-explanatory.

West led the diamond ace and shifted to the heart 10. Hurd won with his ace and led his club, putting in dummy's 10 when West played low. East took the trick and shifted to a trump. Declarer won with his ace, ruffed a diamond, ruffed a club, ruffed a diamond and ruffed a club. (East discarded a heart.) What did South do next?

Hurd cashed his spade king. At first glance, this was an unfortunate decision, but declarer had foreseen the subsequent play if West showed out. South crossed to the heart king and pitched a diamond on the heart queen.

Everyone had two cards left, East holding two trumps, and declarer having the spade jack and diamond queen. The lead of dummy's club king executed a coup en passant, allowing Hurd to score the spade jack as his 10th trick. That gave the Spector team 7 international match points.

Spector won the USA2 final by 40 IMPs (255-215) after taking the last set by 50 IMPs (54-4)!

