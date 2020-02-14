A warning about blood clots

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Although blood clots can be deadly if left unchecked, they are preventable and treatable. I encourage anyone undergoing treatment for cancer to talk to their doctor about their risk for blood clots. More details are available at stoptheclot.org. -- Missing My Dad

Dear Missing: I am so sorry for your loss, and I'm happy to print this potentially life-saving information here.

Dear Annie: Growing up, I was always in and out of foster homes. Today, my parents and siblings are not there for me or my children. But my husband and his family have been wonderful to my children and me. They're not even like in-laws at all; I see them more like my real family than anything else.

My parents never get my kids anything for Christmas, not even a card, yet they give all my nieces and nephews gifts (including, this past year, new iPhones). My children are older now and are used to it. They don't really mind it. But I can't seem to get over the fact that my parents expect us to reach out to them when they don't reciprocate. If I approach my parents to talk about this subject, they turn it around and make us the bad guys. I just don't know what to do anymore. I'm so hurt by their ways. What to do? -- Sad Adult Daughter