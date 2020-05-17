A tribute to nurses
A tribute to nurses

For the second year, The Times and Democrat and sponsors marked National Nurses Week by honoring 10 nurses nominated by readers as the best in their profession.

We introduced you to the nurses a week ago in a special section and Online collection. Take time to meet these nurses and celebrate their work.

You've likely also been following the series "Stories of Honor," which each Sunday profiles a person having served the country in the military. The series runs into July.

These features are just part of what you get in local content as a member. We thank you for your continuing support of what we do.

