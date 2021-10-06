A train may chug the wrong way

A train will always stay on the right track unless, when it comes to a junction, an engineer or prankster has thrown the wrong switch. If it reaches the wrong destination, that will be tough on the passengers.

A bridge declarer must sometimes follow an exact track. One misstep and he will screech to defeat.

In today's deal, how should the train driver -- declarer -- play to make four spades after West leads the diamond 10?

North's three-heart response was a transfer bid showing five or more spades and any count. South's jump rebid of four spades, called a "superaccept," promised four-card support, a (near) maximum and a doubleton somewhere.

Declarer has nine top tricks: five spades, one heart and three diamonds. The immediate reaction, after drawing trumps and cashing the other two diamond winners, will be to take the heart finesse. If it wins, fine; if it fails, maybe West will shift to a club. Here, though, he will return the heart jack. Then the defenders should take one heart and three clubs.

Instead, South should make sure that he stays on the express track, making his opponents open up the club suit. After drawing trumps and eliminating diamonds, discarding the heart two from hand, declarer cashes his heart ace and exits with the heart queen. Whichever opponent wins the trick is endplayed. Here, if West plays back a red suit, declarer sluffs a club from the board and ruffs in his hand. If West shifts to a club, South just plays second hand low and must take a club trick. Choo choo!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0