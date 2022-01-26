A third trip to the nine-card well

You must have heard that things go in threes. Well, after seeing two deals containing a nine-card diamond suit in two days, I was confident that I would soon see another.

It took about a month, and then it was in clubs, not diamonds. But there were nine ... count 'em!

I opened with a gambling three no-trump, showing a solid seven-card or longer minor suit with no side ace, king or void. After West overcalled four hearts (how would that contract have fared?), my wife bid four spades (how would that do?), and East passed, I was torn. But then I recalled the famous riddle: What do you call a nine-card suit?

Trumps! So I bid five clubs, which was passed out.

I think most humans would have led a high diamond, but West preferred the heart king: two, four, nine. West shifted to the diamond king: four, nine, queen. Robot signaling is non-existent. They simulate deals based on the auction, using double-dummy analysis to determine the average result of each defensive play, and choose the one with the best average. So, annoyingly, West then cashed the diamond ace to defeat the contract.

I was relieved when I noted that four spades should have also gone down one. As long as the defenders stopped North from ruffing a heart in the dummy (South), my wife could have taken only seven spades and two clubs.

The defense against four hearts is harder. If North leads the spade ace and continues with the spade king, South must ruff partner's trick and cash two club winners.

Meaty!

