A theme that is often overlooked

William James, who was a philosopher and psychologist, wrote, "The art of being wise is the art of knowing what to overlook."

The art of being wise at the bridge table is not overlooking the best line of play or defense. The winning technique in today's deal would be overlooked by many players. How should South try to make his contract of four spades after West leads the heart ace, then shifts to a trump?

North's redouble showed 10 or more points and fewer than four spades. His two-spade rebid promised game-invitational values with three-card support. South jumped to game with only a six-loser hand.

Declarer has nine winners in spades and clubs. If East has the diamond ace, declarer's diamond king will be trick 10. But on the bidding, that is most unlikely. Is there a different way to rake in 10 winners?

There is if trumps are 3-2. South takes the second trick on the board and ruffs a heart. He continues with a club to the jack, a second heart ruff, a club to the king and another heart ruff. With some anxiety, declarer leads his spade king and overtakes with dummy's ace. When both opponents follow suit, South sighs with relief, draws East's third trump with dummy's queen and cashes his last two clubs.