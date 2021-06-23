A thank you to fathers

No. 2: You will go through life meeting and knowing lots of people. Some will be smarter than you; some will be better-looking than you; some will have an easier way of doing things than you. But I don't want to ever hear anyone saying they are more honest than you. -- Victor P.

Dear Annie: When I was in the fifth grade (way back in the late '80s), I was taking music lessons at school. My grandparents weren't able to come to the concert, so when we visited them eight hours away, they wanted to hear my sister and me play our clarinets. I had an extreme case of stage fright and couldn't play in front of them. My grandfather came to me and said: "You can do anything if you try. You just need to take smaller steps." He then set up my music stand in the hallway so that nobody could see me and I couldn't see them. I was able to perform! Soon, I was able to come out from behind the wall and perform in front of them. Now when anything feels too overwhelming, I always think of him and his advice: "Take smaller steps." -- Joe S.