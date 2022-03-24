A skilled moor will win more

Othello asks, "Who can control his fate?" Well, at the bridge table, declarer is in control of his fate more often than not.

It isn't recorded whether Othello played bridge, but let's imagine what might have happened if Desdemona and Othello had sat North-South on today's deal.

Against four spades, West leads the club ace and continues with the club king, East playing first the five, then the eight. How should Othello plan the play?

The bidding was tricky. As it happens, five diamonds would have been better, but Othello liked the look of the strong 5-2 fit. Besides, this meant that Desdemona would be the dummy rather than declarer.

Othello ruffed the club king at trick two and drew trumps. He was irked that they didn't break 3-3, but he wasn't worried. Surely West had the diamond king for his two-level overcall. At trick seven, Othello ran the diamond queen. However, East produced the king and led his last club, West overtaking and cashing three tricks in the suit: down two.

"O ill-starr'd wench!" cried Othello, presumably referring to the diamond queen. Desdemona, though, had spotted a better line.

"When your eyes roll so, I fear you. But, my love, when you discover that the clubs are 5-3 from East's failure to play high-low, discard a diamond at trick two. Ruff the third club, draw trumps and finesse in diamonds. It loses, but East doesn't have a club left."

Othello glared across the table.

"Kill me tomorrow; let me live tonight."

