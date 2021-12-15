A second or third entry is covered

James Marsh Sternberg and Danny Kleinman published two other good books this year: "Second Hand High, Third Hand Not So High" and "An Entry, an Entry, a Kingdom for an Entry" (AuthorHouse), available at bridgeworld.com.

The entry book contains 143 deals. The other one has only 140 deals but is 30 pages longer because of a lengthy introduction. Today's deal comes from the first book, but it could have been in the other.

How should the play proceed in four spades after West leads the club queen to dummy's king?

Note that South should have at least five spades to jump straight to game, since North might have raised with 3=1=4=5 or 3=4=1=5 distribution and 12-14 points. With only four spades, South should usually rebid three no-trump.

South had four losers: one spade, two diamonds and one club. He needed to establish a diamond winner on which to discard his third club. There was no time to lose. Immediately, he led the diamond jack. East, thinking declarer was taking a losing finesse, played low smoothly. West won with his king and persevered with the club 10 to dummy's ace. Another diamond came from the board, taken by East's ace. But West had no entry to cash the club jack. East played a third diamond, hoping West could ruff, but South pitched his club loser, led a trump and claimed soon thereafter.

With only two clubs, East should do his utmost to win the first defensive trick. Hence, he must win trick two with his diamond ace and return his remaining club. Then the contract will fail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0