A record that can only be equaled

We will look at one table in the match between Denmark and Ireland in the senior division. If the bidding looks strange, it is because Rex Anderson (South) thought West had opened one heart, when he had actually bid two hearts, a strong two-bid. Over two hearts, three clubs by Pat Barry (North) was natural, but if West had opened one heart, then three clubs would have been Ghestem, at least 5-5 in spades and diamonds. Anderson, liking the apparent double fit, took a shot at four spades. But North thought that his partner had a long spade suit. So, after West used the Grand Slam Force, asking his partner to bid seven hearts with two of the top three trump honors, North judged to bid six spades. Yes, he thought six hearts would fail, but he also believed that his partner would make six spades.