A rare situation worth many points

George Orwell penned, "A scrupulous writer, in every sentence that he writes, will ask himself at least four questions, thus: 1. What am I trying to say? 2. What words will express it? 3. What image or idiom will make it clearer? 4. Is this image fresh enough to have an effect?"

Bridge players, when they make a bid, should ask 1. What am I trying to tell partner? 2. Which bid best describes my hand? 3. Will partner interpret my call correctly?

In particular, if the answer to the third question is in the negative, it would be a good idea to bid something else.

Look at the North hand in today's deal, which was sent to me by Steve Conrad of Manhasset, Long Island. You open one no-trump; partner responds two clubs, Stayman; you rebid two diamonds; and partner jumps to four no-trump. What does that mean? What would you do next?

Four no-trump isn't an ace inquiry, because there is no agreed suit. It is quantitative, asking partner to pass with 15 points, bid a slam with 17 points, and guess well with 16!

Conrad decided not only to move, but also to try to find a 4-4 fit in a minor. He bid five clubs. South, interpreting correctly, raised to six clubs. (North, with five clubs, would have jumped to six clubs over four no-trump.)