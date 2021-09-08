A proper vegan diet will cause no harm

It's true that any type of restrictive diet can make it more challenging to get the full range of nutrients you need. For vegans, this means paying special attention to vitamin B12. It's essential to red blood cell production, plays a role in the health of nerve cells, and helps in DNA synthesis. Vitamin B12 is found almost exclusively in animal products, so vegans need to take steps to add it to their diets. This is easy because B12 is available as a vitamin supplement and is added to a wide range of fortified and enriched cereals and soy products. The same care must be taken in getting adequate protein, calcium, omega-3 fatty acids, iodine, zinc, iron and vitamin D. It may sound complex, but a healthful vegan diet just takes a bit more planning.