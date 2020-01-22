George Harrison said, "If I write a tune, and people think it's nice, then that's fine by me. But I hate having to compete and promote the thing. I really don't like promotion."
Bridge defenders love trump promotion, turning a low trump into a winner. How does one occur in this deal?
After East opened one heart, South stretched to bid four spades. But he had the vulnerability in his favor, and he knew that many experts recommend bidding game immediately with 7-4-1-1 distribution.
West led his singleton heart. Declarer won with dummy's ace and played the spade jack. East took the trick, perforce, then led the heart nine (his lowest high heart being a suit-preference signal for clubs).
If South could have drawn trumps, he would have lost only two trump tricks, one to East's ace and one to West's 10. But now he was in danger of losing three spade tricks. Suppose declarer ruffs the heart nine with his spade nine. West overruffs with the 10 and puts his partner back on lead with the club ace. Then another heart promotes West's spade eight as a winner.
South cannot afford to give his opponent two promotions. At trick three, declarer should not ruff East's heart 10; instead, he should discard his singleton club. This cuts the communication line between the defenders.
Yes, West gets an overruff at trick four, but South trumps West's club shift, removes his remaining spades and claims.
Watch out for a loser-on-loser play to promote your trick total.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.