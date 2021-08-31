A promiscuous former life

Dear Annie: My wife and I have been together since we were just out of high school. We've been married for 18 years, and we have three children. We have a great relationship, but I recently discovered she was extremely promiscuous in high school and found out she slept with many of our friends, some of whom are still in our social circle. I have always had a jealous nature, and now the jealousy is overwhelming my daily thoughts, especially when we see these other guys. Although the encounters happened before my time with her, I still feel cheated on and don't look at her the way I once did. I have not brought it up with her, because I know she will get super defensive, and I know she will not go to counseling because of the nature of the topic. Any insight into getting over this would be appreciated. -- Jealous in Wisconsin