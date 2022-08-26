A positive inference is attractive

Despite Sir Isaiah Berlin's claim that "men ... live by positive goals," there are times when bridge-playing men -- and women, of course -- have to live by negative goals. You learn something crucial because of a bid or play an opponent didn't make. Drawing these negative inferences is one of the arts of the game.
The bidding in today's deal was tricky. Ideally, North-South would have reached three no-trump, but that is easier said than done. North might bid two no-trump over two hearts. Alternatively, there is a toy! On the first round, South makes a jump cue-bid of three hearts. This shows eight or nine guaranteed tricks, with a long, solid minor, and asks North to bid three no-trump with a heart stopper. But without this gadget, suppose South winds up in five diamonds.
After winning trick one with the spade ace, declarer draws trumps. Then he leads a low heart from hand. When West puts in the eight, which card should South play from the board?
People are also reading…
Given that West has at least five hearts and opening-bid values, it looks, at first glance, best to put up the queen, playing West for the ace-king. But think back to the opening lead. If you were West, holding the spade king-queen and heart ace-king, which card would you have selected? Right, a top heart.
Therefore, because West didn't lead a heart, East must have the singleton king or ace. Declarer plays low from the board, letting East's honor fall on fallow ground. A moment later, South leads toward the heart queen again and makes his contract.