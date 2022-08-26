A positive inference is attractive

Despite Sir Isaiah Berlin's claim that "men ... live by positive goals," there are times when bridge-playing men -- and women, of course -- have to live by negative goals. You learn something crucial because of a bid or play an opponent didn't make. Drawing these negative inferences is one of the arts of the game.

The bidding in today's deal was tricky. Ideally, North-South would have reached three no-trump, but that is easier said than done. North might bid two no-trump over two hearts. Alternatively, there is a toy! On the first round, South makes a jump cue-bid of three hearts. This shows eight or nine guaranteed tricks, with a long, solid minor, and asks North to bid three no-trump with a heart stopper. But without this gadget, suppose South winds up in five diamonds.

After winning trick one with the spade ace, declarer draws trumps. Then he leads a low heart from hand. When West puts in the eight, which card should South play from the board?

Given that West has at least five hearts and opening-bid values, it looks, at first glance, best to put up the queen, playing West for the ace-king. But think back to the opening lead. If you were West, holding the spade king-queen and heart ace-king, which card would you have selected? Right, a top heart.

Therefore, because West didn't lead a heart, East must have the singleton king or ace. Declarer plays low from the board, letting East's honor fall on fallow ground. A moment later, South leads toward the heart queen again and makes his contract.