A positive double is for penalty

Susan Jeffers, who was a self-help psychologist, said, "We have been taught to believe that negative equals realistic and positive equals unrealistic."

In bridge, we have the negative double. It occurs after a suit overcall, and its primary job is to uncover a fit in an unbid major. You will get positive results from negative doubles. But what happens if you wish to make a penalty double?

Look at the West hand in today's diagram. With only North-South vulnerable, North passes, East opens one club, and South intervenes with one spade. What should West do?

He could invite game by jumping to two no-trump, or overbid slightly with three no-trump. But if East-West can beat one spade doubled by one trick, their plus 200 will outscore everyone making partscores. If the contract goes down two, plus 500 beats all nonvulnerable game scores.

To catch the opponent, West must pass now, trying to do it in tempo. East reopens with double, and West passes again, converting the takeout double into a penalty double.

West led the club ace (a diamond would have worked better) and played another club -- gnash, South had the king. Declarer led a spade to the eight and jack, getting the expected news. He continued with the club jack and discarded a heart loser. East took that trick and cashed two heart winners. She continued with her last high heart, ruffed and overruffed. West shifted to a diamond, and the defenders took three spades, two hearts, one diamond and two clubs for down two, plus 500.

