A picture's worth a thousand words

Dear Annie: A few months ago, I discovered several naked photos of a woman that were in a laptop that had been given to me by my fiance of two years. We live together.

Initially, I said nothing to him about the photos, although I recognized the woman. I later realized the two of them talk on a regular basis for lengthy periods of time; however, never in my presence. If she calls and I'm there with him, he immediately sends the call to voicemail and auto-texts, "I can't talk now." When I did finally ask him about the nature of their past and present relationship, his response was, "We've never been anything more than friends." I then let him know I'd seen the photos.

His first response was to act as if he wasn't aware of them. Next, he stated they were 10 years old. However, the date stamp on them indicates they were sent to him only seven months prior to the start of our relationship.

We have had many heated conversations about the ongoing "friendship" and the disrespect to me -- and her husband. I am certain her husband is unaware of the photos. My fiance swears they are nothing more than friends, but he refuses to have any conversation with her in my presence.

I question the nature of their friendship. He says that I can ask her, yet she has blocked my number and he continues to talk to her. Thoughts? -- Baring It All

Dear Baring: If you and your fiance have any hope of making it to the altar, this so-called friend has got to go. Everyone has a romantic past, but his past is clearly still present -- and getting in the way of his future.

Secrets and lies make awful building blocks in which to start a marriage. Enlist the help of a couples counselor to repair the damage before anyone says, "I do."