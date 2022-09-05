A new leader in the Spingold

After 31 of the 60 boards of this year's Spingold Knockout Teams at the Summer North American Championships in Providence, Rhode Island, Pierre Zimmermann-Fernando Piedra, Sjoert Brink-Sebastiaan Drijver and Piotr Gawrys-Michal Klukowski led Paul Street-Nicolas L'Ecuyer, Massimiliano di Franco-Andrea Manno and Ron Pachtman-Piotr Pawel Zatorski by 76 international match points to 38. However, now the tide turned. Over the next 13 boards, Street scored 38 IMPs and lost only 4, to reduce the Zimmermann lead to 4. Then came Board 45.

At the other table, Zatorski (East) raised four diamonds to five, which silenced Gawrys (South). To make matters worse for the Poles, Klukowski (North) led the spade two, and Pachtman (West) immediately claimed 11 tricks: two spades and nine diamonds.

In this auction, Brink also opened four diamonds. I was surprised that neither West opened five diamonds. Drijver (East) passed, and di Franco (South) balanced with four hearts. East liked his defense enough to pass it out.

West led the diamond ace. Declarer ruffed on the board, drew trumps, cashed the club ace and continued with the club jack. When West discarded a diamond, South won with dummy's king. Now you might have expected di Franco to ruff a club and lead a spade toward the dummy. However, confident that West had started with 1=2=9=1 distribution (East surely would have bid with four diamonds), declarer led dummy's spade queen, pinning West's jack and gaining an overtrick.

Plus 600 and plus 450 gave Street 14 IMPs and the three-quarters lead by 90 IMPs to 80.