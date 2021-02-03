A mix of hope and dismay as religious leaders assess Biden

Francis DeBernardo of New Ways Ministry, which advocates for LGBTQ Catholics, predicted that Biden will find a balance even as he bolsters LBGTQ rights.

"As a person deeply committed to his church, he is not likely to trample on the religious liberties of faith institutions," DeBernardo said.

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, another conservative denomination, may be relieved at Trump's departure and willing to work with Biden on some issues, said Matthew Bowman, chair of Mormon studies at Claremont Graduate University in California.

Bowman said they would likely ask that any new nondiscrimination initiatives provide expansive exemptions for religious institutions, however, including faith-based schools such as Brigham Young University.

Immigration

Faith-based groups have called for raising the annual cap on refugee admissions to the U.S. and relief for beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which shields some young immigrants from deportation.

Evangelical organizations that assist refugees offered advance praise for Biden's expected raising of the admissions ceiling after what one called "numerous harmful changes" under Trump'.