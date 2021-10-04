A minor ambition was realized

What is a "Yarborough," and from where does the name come?

A Yarborough is any hand with no card higher than a nine. In the days of whist, the English Earl of Yarborough would offer to bet any player his 1,000 pounds (a lot of money in those days) to the player's one pound that that player wouldn't pick up a Yarborough on any given deal. Since the true odds are 1,827 to 1, clearly the Earl would have made an excellent casino manager.

For many years, I waited to have the chance to raise a nonforcing bid by my partner to game when holding a Yarborough and not as a sacrifice. It finally happened at the 1991 Summer Nationals, in which I partnered Australian expert Ron Klinger.

West's three-heart bid probably wouldn't have been everyone's choice. Against four spades, West led the diamond 10. East won with his ace and shifted to a low spade, Klinger winning with the queen while West shed a heart.

The 4-0 trump break wasn't a problem. Klinger ruffed a club on the board, played a diamond to his king, ruffed another club and called for the diamond eight. East covered with the jack, and Klinger ruffed. A third club ruff in the dummy allowed Klinger to cash the diamond seven and discard his heart king. East still had to collect the spade king, but the contract had made with an overtrick.

As this was a matchpointed pair event, the extra trick was important. We scored 10 out of 12 matchpoints for plus 650 instead of only seven for plus 620.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0