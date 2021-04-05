A majority of cards could work well

When you are the declarer in a suit contract, it is usually a case of the bigger your trump majority, the better. Similarly, when you are on defense against a no-trump contract, normally you do best to attack the suit where your side has the most cards. You hope to drain declarer of cards in that suit, get back in and run the remainder.

In today's deal, South is in three no-trump. West leads a fourth-highest spade two. How should East plan the defense?

With a balanced hand, count 2 points for each ace and 1 for every king. A normal two-no-trump opening contains 7 points -- exactly as this South hand does.

West's lead was debatable. It was too likely that South would have the ace-queen and that a trick would be lost. But it was all right here until East, after winning the first trick, returned his second spade, following the standard practice of leading back partner's suit in no-trump.

Declarer just plugged away at spades, losing three tricks in the suit, but giving himself two spades, three hearts, one diamond and four clubs.