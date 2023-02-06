Bowman celebrated the opening of a new library on Monday, with officials calling it a benefit for everyone in the community.

Bowman’s Mayor Patsy Rhett said it feels “extremely good” to now have a library in the town.

“I am so happy for the people of Bowman. I'm so happy that this beautiful facility is here,” Rhett said.

The grand opening for Orangeburg County’s newest library branch was held Monday.

It has a playground and dedicated children’s and quiet reading room space. It also has the ability to offer indoor and outdoor programming.

The 3,000-square-foot library also has public computers as well as early literacy computers just for children to help them learn to read and do math.

Rhett says the library offers a gathering place for residents.

And for children, “when school is out, they can come to the library and get additional resources that they're needing,” Rhett said.

Orangeburg County Council Vice Chair Johnny Ravenell says the library will help promote literacy.

Former state Sen. John Matthews said, “a lot of good things happen at the library.

“People get out and do biographies here, they do resumes, and they look for jobs because of the Wi-Fi. It's a value added to the community that I think will pay dividends forever," Matthews said.

The library can become a focal point for the community.

“I think the library can become the heart and soul of the community where people can come together and they can have meetings. A lot of kids may not have internet in the home. If they need access to that, it is here,” Matthews said.

Orangeburg County Public Library Director Anna Zacherl says the library will benefit many people, including those who can’t afford internet access or books at home.

“There’s a cost barrier when it comes to serving, especially lower income communities. Some just don't have the money to pay for books and to keep them in their house,” Zacherl said.

The library will also help children who can’t travel to Orangeburg to visit the library’s main branch.

“We want to have these larger regional branches staffed and opened so people that have transportation issues can have access to pretty much everything that you need in these regional branches,” Zacherl said.

Children, “can access the internet, they can access books, they can access magazines and they can access the world at large. It doesn't cost anything. It's really the great equalizer," Zacherl said.

Matthews said, “Most of the kids around here are better off because this library now exists.”

Rhett said, “It gives you a lot of freedom and affords you an opportunity to do better.”

The Bowman branch of the library is located at 7105 Charleston Highway in Bowman.

The library will initially be open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library will be closed on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.