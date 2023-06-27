Brevie Holiday was 17 years old when she received an email with an application for the Gates Scholarship. She applied with no expectation that she’d be selected.

Holiday, now 18, describes it as a “life-changing event.”

“The odds are sometimes in your favor,” she said.

The prestigious scholarship program, created by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is designed to support high-potential minority students.

It covers the cost of attendance for the recipient’s undergraduate program at the college of their choice.

Holiday says winning the scholarship made choosing a college even harder. She already accepted the presidential scholarship award from another institution, but earning the scholarship made her dream school an option.

Holiday has wanted to go to Spelman College in Atlanta since she was a little girl, but the cost of tuition deterred her.

Now, because of the scholarship, her journey as a “Spelmanite” starts in the fall. She plans to major in health science with a biochemistry minor.

“Spelman was my number-one choice,” she said. “I just wanted to go to Spelman to be a part of that sisterhood culture.”

Over 51,000 high school seniors applied to the Gates Scholarship program, but only 750 were accepted.

“The subject line on the email said ‘Congratulations, You’re a Gates Scholar,’ and I started jumping up and down, screaming and yelling,” Holiday said. “My mom thought something was wrong with me.”

She says her mom started crying once she heard the news. Holiday is the daughter of Brenda Holiday, native of Norway, and George Wigfall, native of Santee.

Gates Scholars attend the program’s Summer Institute at Disney World from June 22-25. All expenses are covered. Scholars will attend conferences about the rules and regulations of the scholarship, money management and budgeting.

As a student at the High School for Health Professions in Orangeburg, Holiday was involved in several organizations, graduated as salutatorian, and became a certified phlebotomist and an electrocardiograph technician.

“Brevie exemplifies what walking in the warrior way is,” said Shanna White, HSHP’s administrator of curriculum and instruction.

According to White, alerting students of scholarship opportunities is a priority for the charter school.

“Oftentimes scholarships are available to students but students are unaware,” she said.

Guidance counselors typically send out mass emails forwarding scholarship applications to the senior class, she said.

White says Holiday received a standing ovation when she was recognized for her achievements at a school board meeting.

“It was like a big ribbon-cutting ceremony,” she said.

Holiday also earned scholarships from the Orangeburg Junior Service League, the Orangeburg Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Jim Clyburn’s Rudolph Canzater Scholarship, and many others.