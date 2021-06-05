A.J. Allmendinger leads 1-2 finish for Kaulig at Mid-Ohio

Allmendinger had to rally after a pit-road penalty dropped him to 19th near the end of the second stage. He had worked his way up to third but still trailed reigning Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric by 13.2 seconds when he got a lucky break with seven laps remaining.

Jeb Burton spun and got his car stuck in gravel to bring out a caution and bunch the field back up. Cindric chose to restart on the outside with Ty Gibbs on his inside, and Allmendinger lined up in third one row back.

Allmendinger dove inside on the restart with four laps remaining and easily cleared both Cindric and Gibbs in a three-wide pass.

"I was going to fight until the checkered flag flew. I knew I had the best car," Allmendinger said. "I was shocked that Cindric took the outside. I barreled it in there when I saw a gap and I came out on the other side clean."

Cindric was bounced around like a pinball, knocked off course and fell to 26th. One more caution set up a two-lap overtime shootout and Cindric rallied to a 14th-place finish.

"K." he tweeted after the race.

Gibbs finished third and also wasn't pleased, tweeting: "I want a redo."