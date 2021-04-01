A ghost of a deal on an anniversary

The first of these columns that appeared under my byline was published on April 1, 1991 -- exactly 30 years ago today. Nearly 10,000 columns later and counting ... !

My predecessor, Jim Jacoby, died unexpectedly from lung cancer. I spoke with his editor, Linda Bosson, and she told me that Jacoby was behind schedule. So, 18 columns that I wrote appeared under his byline.

Today's deal was the first of those. How should South have played in four hearts after West led a trump?

If every player counted his tricks correctly, there would be no average players -- everyone would be an expert.

The count-free declarer charged into the play. He drew trumps and continued with the ace and another club. He was hoping for an even club split, but East gratefully cashed three tricks in the suit and the spade king to defeat the contract.

South should have counted his tricks. He had nine sure winners, and the 10th could come from either a 3-3 club division -- which would happen about one-third of the time -- or a club ruff in the dummy. The correct play is to win the first trick in hand and immediately cash three diamond tricks, discarding a club from the dummy. Next, play the ace and another club.