A friendly champion from France

One of the most friendly bridge players was Catherine d'Ovidio from France. She always had a smile on her face and was happy to chat with anyone. Sadly, she died at the end of August at the early age of 61. She is survived by her husband, Pierre, and daughter, Elodie.

D'Ovidio won five world championships and 13 European titles. Today's deal comes from the French victory in the 2010 European Women's Team Championship.

At the other table, after West opened one diamond in third position, Veronique Bessis (North for France) overcalled one spade. She was not willing to risk missing a 5-3 spade fit, and hoped that if they had a heart fit, she would be able to make a takeout double on the second round of the auction. East made a negative double, South raised to two spades, and after two passes, East competed with three diamonds. After two more passes, North bid three spades, which ended the auction. Declarer made an overtrick, losing one diamond and two clubs.

At this table, North preferred an immediate takeout double. Then, on round two, North leapt optimistically to four spades; but in a team match, if you smell a game, you bid that game.