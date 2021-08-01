A friend in debt

Don't talk to Josh. Let Vanessa be the one to tell him. She'll have to do it soon anyway if you don't lend her the money for the credit card minimum.

I know you want to help, but resist. The road to hell is paved with good intentions, and it's got an express lane for people who get in the middle of their friends' relationship problems.

Dear Annie: Back-seat drivers are an absolute pet peeve of mine. I have been driving for 20 years, and I've never been in an accident, except one time when I hit a mailbox with my sideview mirror, and never had a ticket, except that one time in upstate New York.

I'm not an aggressive driver. I let people into my lane all the time. I don't try to drive fast, but I am busy (and frequently late to things) and do try to keep up with the other cars around me.

However, from the way some friends react when they're in my car, you'd think I'm Danica Patrick. And my husband is the worst. He constantly makes comments: "Stop tailgating." "Slow down." "You're driving really fast." And when he's not verbalizing his thoughts, I can see him bracing for impact by grabbing the handle above the car door.