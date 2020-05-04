A false card may cause a brain freeze

William Shakespeare, in "Hamlet," wrote, "He's loved of the distracted multitude, who like not in their judgment, but their eyes."

At the bridge table, a well-timed falsecard may distract an opponent. When should you make a falsecard, though?

When you have no legitimate chance to make your contract. Then maybe an opponent will take his eyes off the cards. Today's deal was played some years ago during a rubber-bridge game in London. The stake was approximately $3 per point.

North's opening would not meet with universal approval, and South took a logical shot at three no-trump.

Obviously, a diamond lead would have defeated the contract quickly. But West chose the spade two. Then East, for some reason confident that declarer had the ace, played his jack so that he could learn who held the queen.

The declarer, Howard Cohen, was confident that if he took the first trick with his spade queen and immediately played a heart, whoever had that ace would take the trick and shift to diamonds. So he won the first trick with the spade ace! Then he led a heart.